THE WILDHEARTS To Release Renaissance Men Album In May; "Dislocated" Single Streaming

UK rockers, The Wildhearts, are streaming the new single "Dislocated", to be featured on the band's new album, Renaissance Men, set for release on May 3rd via Graphite Records. Listen below.

Renaissance Men is available for pre-order in a number of choices, including ticket/album bundles, here. The album artwork, painted by Eliran Kantor, and tracklisting can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"Dislocated"

"Let ‘Em Go"

"The Renaissance Men"

"Fine Art of Deception"

"Diagnosis"

"My Kinda Movie"

"Little Flower"

"Emergency (Fentanyl Babylon)"

"My Side Of The Bed"

"Pilo Erection"

"Dislocated":

Find the band's tour itinerary here.