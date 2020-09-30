THEATRE OF TRAGEDY – 2000 Album Musique To Be Reissued On CD, Vinyl

It has been a long time since it was available – now the 2000 Theatre Of Tragedy release with singer Liv Kristine called Musique will be in stores again and for the first time ever on vinyl (including a bonus album in a previously unreleased version with a revamped tracklist and two different tracks). This record will be released on December 4, 2020 via AFM Records.

Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Pretty Maids) has been bestowed with the remastering of this unique album, in which he outstandingly succeeded: He made the songs sound way more modern and fresh. With Musique, the Norwegian Gothic-metal pioneers have incorporated new industrial elements and brought their songwriting to yet another level.

Get this exceptional record as 2CD Digipak or 2LP in blue color or as white/blue splatter exclusively at the AFM label store (both including bonus tracks and additionally as previously unreleased album version).

LP tracklisting:

Side A

“Machine”

“City Of Light”

“Fragment”

“Musique”

“Commute”

“Image”

Side B

“Radio”

“Crash/Concrete”

“Retrospect”

“Reverie”

“Space Age”

“Image” (French Version / Bonus Track)

Side C (Bonus Tracks)

“Fragment”

“Machine”

“City Of Light”

“Reverie”

“Radio”

Side D (Bonus Tracks)

“Commute”

“Retrospect”

“Quirk”

“Crash/Concrete”

“The New Man”