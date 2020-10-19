THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - 25th Anniversary Vinyl LP Edition Of Debut Album To Feature Eight Bonus Tracks; Details Revealed

At the beginning of July, BraveWords confirmed that Norwegian doom / goth metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010 and played their final show on October 2nd of that year, are gearing up to release a special 25th anniversary vinyl edition of the band's self-titled debut through Cosmic Key Creations. Pre-order kicked of last Friday here.

Details are below.

"Cosmic Key Creations proudly presents the 25th anniversary deluxe double LP edition for the classic and cult debut album from gothic doom pioneers Theatre of Tragedy! This one comes on 180 gram vinyl in a deluxe gatefold, printed on the reverse side of the jacket, enriched with champagne gold hotfoil stamping and black flood inside. Additionally, this release comes with an 8 panel booklet on LP size and printed on raw recycled paper stock, containing exclusive liner notes by Dan Swanö and others, previously unpublished pictures, a recent and extensive interview with the band, plus the lyrics and artwork of the 'Demo 1994' and 'Promo Tape 1994' cassettes. The release comes with 8 (!) bonus tracks of which 4 tracks are completely unreleased! The ultimate edition for a very special and unique album that has stood the test of time. The entire release is mastered for vinyl by Andy Horn in 2012 and the D side is mastered for vinyl by Freek De Greef in 2020."

Check out the Cosmic Key Creations facebook page here.

Tracklist (original release)

"A Hamlet For A Slothful Vassal"

"Cheerful Dirge"

"To These Words I Beheld No Tongue"

"Hollow-Heartèd, Heart-Departèd"

"...A Distance There Is..."

"Sweet Art Thou"

"Mïre"

"Dying - I Only Feel Apathy"

"Monotonë"

Line-up:

Raymond I. Rohonyi - vocals, lyrics

Liv Kristine - vocals

Pål Bjåstad - guitar

Tommy Lindal - guitar

Eirik T. Saltrø - bass guitar

Lorentz Aspen - keyboards

Hein Frode Hansen - drums

The album was engineered by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Nightingale) at Unisound Studios.