THEATRE OF TRAGEDY - Remastered Assembly Album Featuring Cover Of THE SUPREMES Classic "You Keep Hangin' On" Now Available On Spotify

Norwegian doom metal pioneers Theatre Of Tragedy, who called it quits in 2010, have checked in with the following announcement:

"Assembly (remastered) is now available on Spotify and other streaming services. Limited coloured vinyl and digipak CDs will follow this fall."

The new remastered version of Assembly, originally released in 2002, features a cover of The Supremes classic "You Keep Me Hangin' On" as a bonus track. Check the album out here. The tracklist is as follows:

"Automatic Lover"

"Universal Race"

"Episode"

"Play"

"Superdrive"

"You Keep Me Hangin' On" (bonus track)

"Let You Down"

"Starlit"

"Envision"

"Flickerlight"

"Liquid Man"

"Motion"

In 2010, Theatre Of Tragedy announced their break-up and drew a line under their impressive career with Last Curtain Call. In the middle of the 90s, Theatre Of Tragedy wrote music history with albums like Velvet Darkness They Fear and Aegis.

This year, the Norwegian artists return with a compilation of different remixes of their biggest successes and rise the splendour of former times. Remixed will be released on July 12 via AFM Records. Reputable artists like Das Ich, Icon Of Coil, and VNV Nation tasked songs like "Machine", "Lorelei" and "And When He Falleth" and revived those tracks in their own interpretation.

Check out "Storm" (Zeromancer Remix) below, now available on all digital platforms.

Starting with the remixes of German dark wave artists, numerous friends and companions dealt with the songs of the gothic rock band.

“This “Remixed” compilation is a collection of very different reimagined versions of some of our known, and more unknown songs throughout our carrier from 1997 until new remixed from 2019", states the band.

Tracklisting:

"And When He Falleth" (Das Ich Remix)

"Black As The Devil Painteth" (Das Ich Remix)

"Lorelei" (Icon Of Coil Remix)

"Reverie" (Current Remix)

"Machine" (VNV Nation Remix)

"Envision" (Conetik Remix)

"Let You Down" (Rico Darum & Superdead Remix)

"Motion" (Funker Vogt Remix)

"Storm" (Zeromancer Remix)

"Fade" (Pride And Fall Remix)

"Frozen" (Ambrosius Remix)

"Deadland" (Tommy Olsson Remix)

"Forever Is The World" (Siva Six Remix)

Remixed will be available as digipak and as double vinyl in white and clear red - limited to 250 units.