THEM CROOKED VULTURES Feat. JOHN PAUL JONES, DAVE GROHL, JOSH HOMME Live In Köln, Germany 2009; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

Them Crooked Vultures - the supergroup featuring John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Josh Homme (Queens Of The Stone Age), and American-Chilean multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes - performed live at the Palladium in Köln, Germany on December 8, 2009. WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of the show, which can be seen below.

Setlist:

"No One Loves Me and Neither Do I"

"Dead End Friends"

"Scumbag Blues"

"Elephants"

"Highway 1"

"New Fang"

"Gunman"

"Bandoliers"

"Mind Eraser, No Chaser"

"Caligulove"

"Interlude With Ludes"

"Spinning In Daffodils"

"Reptiles"

"Warsaw Or The First Breath You Take After You Give Up"