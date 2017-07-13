THEOCRACY Streaming New Song “Castaway”

July 13, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal theocracy

THEOCRACY Streaming New Song “Castaway”

Athens, Georgia-based melodic metal band, Theocracy, are streaming the track “Castaway”, featured on their new album, Ghost Ship, available now via Ulterium Records. Listen to the song below.

Ghost Ship tracklisting:

“Paper Tiger”
“Ghost Ship”
“The Wonder Of It All”
“Wishing Well”
“Around The World And Back”
“Stir The Embers”
“A Call To Arms”
“Currency In A Bankrupt World”
“Castaway”
“Easter”

“Castaway”:

“Stir The Embers”:

“Easter” lyric video:

"Ghost Ship" video:

“Wishing Well” lyric video:

Theocracy live dates are listed below:

July
28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX
29 - O’Rileys - Dallas, TX

November
11 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

DARK MESSIAH Debut “No Soul To Sell”

DARK MESSIAH Debut “No Soul To Sell”

Latest Reviews