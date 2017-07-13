THEOCRACY Streaming New Song “Castaway”
July 13, 2017, an hour ago
Athens, Georgia-based melodic metal band, Theocracy, are streaming the track “Castaway”, featured on their new album, Ghost Ship, available now via Ulterium Records. Listen to the song below.
Ghost Ship tracklisting:
“Paper Tiger”
“Ghost Ship”
“The Wonder Of It All”
“Wishing Well”
“Around The World And Back”
“Stir The Embers”
“A Call To Arms”
“Currency In A Bankrupt World”
“Castaway”
“Easter”
“Castaway”:
“Stir The Embers”:
“Easter” lyric video:
"Ghost Ship" video:
“Wishing Well” lyric video:
Theocracy live dates are listed below:
July
28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX
29 - O’Rileys - Dallas, TX
November
11 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC