April 21, 2019, an hour ago

THERION, TNT Singers Unite In New Spanish Rock Opera

THERION singer Thomas Vikström and TNT frontman Baol Bardot Bulsara have united with Spanish vocalist Joaquín Padilla (Legado de una Tragedia), in the new  track “Y Judas traicionó al Señor” (“And Judas betrayed the Lord”), belonging to the rock opera El Secreto de los Templarios (The Secrete of the Templars). The song also features Carlos Exposito (Leo Jimenez, Stravaganzza) on the drums, Jose Pineda (Snakeyes) on bass, Manuel Seoane (Burdel King) on guitar and pianist Javier Lúcia (Ldut).

El Secreto de los Templarios involves betrayals, death, mysteries, occultism, secrets, relics and curses, during the Middle Ages. Recorded at Espartanos Studios in Madrid, the album features more than 20 singers, 15 musicians and symphonic orchestrations with classical musicians.

“Without a doubt, 20 songs that complete the most epic and Wagnerian of the saga,” the band states

“Y Judas traicionó al Señor” official video from the studio:



