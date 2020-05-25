THESYRE Returns After Decade-Long Hiatus

After a ten-year absence, Québec-based Thesyre proudly partners with cult underground label Tour De Garde for the June 19 release of its fifth full-length album titled Shift.

On this new album, Thesyre preserves the blackened thrash elements of their earlier releases, while introducing layers of synthesizers and more intricate passages to their formula.

Written in English and French, the album’s lyrics deal with topics such as artificial intelligence, self-realisation, social psychology, philosophical realism and organized religions, inspired by the writings of French poet Antonin Artaud and the Italian futurist poet Filippo Tommaso Marinetti.

Shift was recorded by the band at their 777 Studio. The album was mixed by Francis Perron (Radicart Studio) and mastered by Yannick St-Amand (Northern Studio), the Juno award-winning duo behind the production of Voivod’s latest album The Wake.

Tracklisting:

"Sapient Artificial Super Intelligence"

"In Hoc Signo Vinces"

"Désublimation Répressive"

"Le Front Réaliste"

"Rational Enemy"

"New Futurists"

"Rational Enemy":

Thesyre 2020 lineup:

Eric Syre - Vocals, bass and synthesizers

Zvordz - Drums and guitars

For further details, visit Thesyre on Facebook or Bandcamp.