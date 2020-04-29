THEY MIGHT BE ZOMBIES Release Reanimate Debut Via Combat Records; “Vanishing Lights” Lyric Video Available

Florida has a long history of producing unique, against the grain metal and hard rock artists, and Miami’s They Might Be Zombies are no exception. The band has released their debut album Reanimate via Combat Records, available now on all digital outlets. Produced by Matt LaPlant (Nonpoint, Skindred, Ellefson), the album features 13 tracks of intense melodic hard rock and metal, served up as only the sunshine state can.

The band has released the lyric video for “Vanishing Lights”, available below.

Tracklisting:

“Reverse Survival”

“Reanimate”

“Motives”

“They Might Be Zombies”

“Already Dead”

“State Of Decay”

“Vanishing Lights”

“Headshot”

“Fragments”

“A Dying Voice”

“Initial State Of Death”

“Ant Collector”

“Roadkill”

“Vanishing Lights” lyric video: