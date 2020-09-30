THIN LIZZY - "Every Album, Every Song" Book Available In October

Sonicbond Publishing has set October 2 as the release date for Graeme Stroud's new book, Thin Lizzy: Every Album, Every Song. Pre-order now via BurningShed.com.

Sonicbond’s On Track series offers a song by song analysis of the work of major rock bands. Graeme Stroud's book presents a history of Thin Lizzy and assesses every song released through official channels, presented in context. From the difficult early 1970s, via the band's breakthrough release Jailbreak and the heavy rock excesses of the early 1980s, this book chronicles the career of Thin Lizzy and its stellar cast of guitarists, track by glorious track.

Graeme Stroud is a musician and writer, having played lead guitar in bands and also solo projects since the 1970s. He has written on websites and blogs on many subjects, both musical and non-musical, for several years. He was a reviewer, interviewer and feature writer for Rock Society magazine for five years, specializing in the blues and rock genres. Since 2019, Graeme has performed interviews and written feature articles, gig and album reviews for the rock website VelvetThunder.com. His first book, Status Quo - Song By Song was published in 2017. He lives in Kent, UK.