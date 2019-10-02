THIN LIZZY - Ireland's An Post Issue 50th Anniversary Stamps A Year Too Early

Irish Mirror is reporting that An Post - the state-owned provider of postal services in the Republic of Ireland - is marking the 50th anniversary of Thin Lizzy a year early.

The firm is issuing two stamps on Thursday (October 3) and holding a ceremony at the GPO to mark the event, with a live performance by the band’s drummer, Brian Downey.

However, the Jailbreak rockers’ first manager Terry O’Neill is telling fans: “Don’t Believe A Word.” He insists the band wasn’t formed until 1970, making this year the 49th anniversary. And Terry thinks An Post took their information from the band’s Wikipedia page.

The Dubliner, who became the band’s manager aged just 18, told the Irish Mirror: “Wikipedia have it that they formed in December 1969 when they met up. This happened, I met them, I already knew them. We talked about a band but nothing happened. In 1969, there was no band called Thin Lizzy, it was only an idea."

