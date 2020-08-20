THIN LIZZY - Rock Legends 6-CD + DVD Box Set To Include 74 Previously Unreleased Songs; "Jailbreak" (Demo) Streaming

In celebration of 50 years of Thin Lizzy, Universal have announced the Rock Legends box set, the first instalment of an archive release programme for the Irish rock staples. The news comes on what would have been the 71st birthday of frontman Phil Lynott, born on August 20, 1949.

The box set, to be released on October 23, is a six-CD, one DVD Super Deluxe Edition containing a mammoth 99 tracks in total. Seventy-four of these are previously unreleased and 83 of them have never been available on CD or to stream.

The material embraces Lizzy’s entire career and has been newly mastered by Andy Pearce. The wide array of unreleased material include demos, radio sessions, live recordings and rare single edits. The tracklisting for Rock Legends has been compiled by Thin Lizzy’s celebrated guitarist Scott Gorham along with band expert Nick Sharp. It embraces a collection of newly-discovered tapes, most of which have never been heard.

The box set will be housed in a 10” x 6” slipcase, and as well as the six CDs it contains a DVD with the hour-long BBC documentary Bad Reputation. Also featured is Lizzy’s performance on the Rod Stewart A Night On The Town television special of 1976.

Other treats in the set include replicas of the band’s tour programmes, bound into a hardback book; the much sought-after Phil Lynott poetry books; four prints by Lizzy cover artist Jim Fitzpatrick; and a book featuring quotes by all the members of the band about their experiences playing with Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy.

The book also highlights numerous stars from the world of music and beyond talking about their love of Thin Lizzy. They include Slash, Lemmy, Joe Elliot, Geddy Lee, James Hetfield, Ian Gillan, Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Bobby Gillespie, Craig Finn and tennis stars John McEnroe and Pat Cash.

Rock Legends is released on October 23. Pre-order it here. Listen to "Jailbreak" (Demo) below

Rock Legends Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Previously unreleased*

Previously unavailable on CD and streaming**

CD One: The Singles

"Whiskey in The Jar" - 7″ Edit

"Randolph’s Tango" - Radio Edit**

"The Rocker" - 7″ Edit

"Little Darling" - 7″ Single

"Philomena" - 7″ Single

"Rosalie" - 7″ Mix**

"Wild One" - 7″ Single

"The Boys Are Back in Town" - 7” Edit**

"Jailbreak" - 7” Edit**

"Don’t Believe A Word" - 7″ Single

"Dancing in The Moonlight" - 7″ Single

"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song" - 7″ Single

"Waiting for An Alibi" - Extra Verse

"Do Anything You Want To" - 7″ Single

"Sarah" - 7″ Single

"Chinatown" - 7” DJ/Radio Edit**

"Killer on the Loose" - 7″ Single

"Trouble Boys" - 7″ Single

"Hollywood (Down on Your Luck)" - 7” Edit**

"Cold Sweat" - 7″ Single

"Thunder and Lightning" - 7” Edit**

"The Sun Goes Down" - 7” Remix**

CD Two: Decca Rarities

"The Farmer" - Debut 7″ single

"I Need You" - Debut 7″ single B-side**

"Whiskey in The Jar" - Extended Version Rough Mix*

"Black Boys on The Corner" - Rough Mix*

"Little Girl in Bloom" - US Single Promo Edit*

"Gonna Creep Up on You" - Acetate*

"Baby’s Been Messin’" - Acetate*

"1969 Rock" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Buffalo Gal" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Suicide" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Broken Dreams" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Dublin" + Intro - RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

"Ghetto Woman" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

"Things Ain’t Working Out Down at The Farm" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

"Going Down" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

"Slow Blues" - RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

CD Three: Mercury Rarities

"Rock and Roll with You" - Instrumental Demo*

"Banshee" - Demo*

"Dear Heart" - Demo*

"Nightlife" - Demo*

"Philomena" - Demo*

"Cadillac" - Instrumental Demo*

"For Those Who Love to Live" - Demo*

"Freedom Song" - Demo*

"Suicide" - Demo*

"Silver Dollar" - Demo*

"Jesse’s Song" - Instrumental Demo

"Kings Vengeance" - Demo*

"Jailbreak" - Demo*

"Cowboy Song" - Demo*

CD Four: Mercury Rarities

"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Demo*

"Angel from The Coast" - Demo*

"Running Back" - Demo*

"Romeo and The Lonely Girl" - Demo*

"Warriors" - Demo*

"Emerald" - Demo*

"Fool’s Gold" - Demo*

"Weasel Rhapsod"y - Demo*

"Borderline" - Demo*

"Johnny" - Demo*

"Sweet Marie" - Demo*

"Requiem for A Puffer (aka Rocky)" - Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*

"Killer Without A Cause" - Demo*

"Are You Ready" - Demo*

"Blackmail" - Demo*

"Hate" - Demo*

CD Five: Mercury Rarities

"S & M" - Demo*

"Waiting for An Alibi" - Demo*

"Got to Give It Up" - Demo*

"Get Out of Here" - Demo*

"Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend" - Demo*

Part One: "Shenandoah"*

Part Two: "Will You Go Lassie Go"*

Part Three: "Danny Boy"*

Part Four: "The Mason’s Apron"*

"We Will Be Strong" - Demo*

"Sweetheart" - Demo*

"Sugar Blues" - Demo*

"Having A Good Time" - Demo*

"It’s Going Wrong" - Demo*

"I’m Gonna Leave This Town" - Demo*

"Kill" - Demo*

"In the Delta" - Demo*

"Don’t Let Him Slip Away" - Demo*

CD Six: Chinatown Tour 1980

"Are You Ready?" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

"Hey You" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Waiting for An Alibi" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

"Jailbreak" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Do Anything You Want to Do" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Don’t Believe A Word" - Tralee (12/04/1980) *

"Dear Miss Lonely Hearts" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Got to Give It Up" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Still in Love with You" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Chinatown" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"The Boys Are Back in Town" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Suicide" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

"Sha La La" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Rosalie" - Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

"Whiskey in The Jar" - Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

DVD

Night On The Town - Rod Stewart LWT TV Special Broadcast October 24, 1976

Four songs never before commercially released recorded for a Rod Stewart TV special in 1976:

"Jailbreak"

"Emerald"

"The Boys Are Back in Town"

"Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song"

Bad Reputation documentary

Never before commercially released 60-minute documentary made by Linda Brusasco and first broadcast on BBC4 in September 2015.

"Jailbreak" (Demo):