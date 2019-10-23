THIN LIZZY - Three Landmark Albums Set For Vinyl Reissue In November

October 23, 2019, an hour ago

THIN LIZZY - Three Landmark Albums Set For Vinyl Reissue In November

Three landmark Thin Lizzy albums from the early 1970s are set for vinyl reissue through UMC/ Decca Records on November 29. The legendary Dublin band’s first three studio albums, Thin Lizzy, Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, and Vagabonds Of The Western World, will all be pressed on 180g vinyl and housed in jackets with replica artwork.

Pre-order the records here.

Thin Lizzy, the bands debut album released in 1971, was produced by Nick Taber in Dublin - it was originally released on the Decca label.

Thin Lizzy: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A
"The Friendly Ranger At Clontarf Castle"
"Honesty Is No Excuse"
"Diddy Levine"
"Ray-Gun"
"Look What The Wind Blew In"

Side B
"Eire"
"Return Of The Farmer's Son"
"Clifton Grange Hotel"
"Saga Of The Ageing Orphan"
"Remembering Part"

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, the bands second album for Decca, was released in 1972 and was once again produced by Nick Tauber, it featured a line up of Phil Lynott, Eric Bell and Brian Downey.

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A
"The Rise And Dear Demise Of The Funky Nomadic Tribes"
"Buffalo Gal"
"I Don't Want To Forget How To Jive"
"Sarah"
"Brought Down"

Side B
"Baby Face"
"Chatting Today"
"Call The Police"
"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage"

Released in 1973 Vagabonds was the bands final album for Decca, and the last to feature guitarist Eric Bell, the album was the first to feature a Jim Fitzpatrick cover (a staple for future albums).

Vagabonds Of The Western World: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A
"Mama Nature Said"
"The Hero And The Madman"
"Slow Blues"
"The Rocker"
 
Side B
"Vagabond Of The Western World"
"Little Girl In Bloom"
"Gonna Creep Up On You"
"A Song For While I'm Away"



