THIN LIZZY - Three Landmark Albums Set For Vinyl Reissue In November

Three landmark Thin Lizzy albums from the early 1970s are set for vinyl reissue through UMC/ Decca Records on November 29. The legendary Dublin band’s first three studio albums, Thin Lizzy, Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, and Vagabonds Of The Western World, will all be pressed on 180g vinyl and housed in jackets with replica artwork.

Pre-order the records here.

Thin Lizzy, the bands debut album released in 1971, was produced by Nick Taber in Dublin - it was originally released on the Decca label.

Thin Lizzy: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"The Friendly Ranger At Clontarf Castle"

"Honesty Is No Excuse"

"Diddy Levine"

"Ray-Gun"

"Look What The Wind Blew In"

Side B

"Eire"

"Return Of The Farmer's Son"

"Clifton Grange Hotel"

"Saga Of The Ageing Orphan"

"Remembering Part"

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, the bands second album for Decca, was released in 1972 and was once again produced by Nick Tauber, it featured a line up of Phil Lynott, Eric Bell and Brian Downey.

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"The Rise And Dear Demise Of The Funky Nomadic Tribes"

"Buffalo Gal"

"I Don't Want To Forget How To Jive"

"Sarah"

"Brought Down"

Side B

"Baby Face"

"Chatting Today"

"Call The Police"

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage"

Released in 1973 Vagabonds was the bands final album for Decca, and the last to feature guitarist Eric Bell, the album was the first to feature a Jim Fitzpatrick cover (a staple for future albums).

Vagabonds Of The Western World: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"



Side B

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I'm Away"