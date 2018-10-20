THIRD STORM Post New Track “As The Stars Watched The Birth Of Eternity”

October 20, 2018, 2 hours ago

Swedish extremists Third Storm have unleashed a new track from their upcoming full-length album, A Grand Manifestation. The song, titled "As The Stars Watched The Birth Of Eternity," is a scathingly violent example of the old-school black/death onslaught fans can expect from A Grand Manifestation.  

An intense hybrid of black, death, doom and thrash, A Grand Manifestation is the continuation of 2015's Taritiya Me, a two-song, 26-minute EP that welcomed Third Storm back from a decades-long hiatus.  

Third Storm will release A Grand Manifestation November 9th on Dark Descent Records.



