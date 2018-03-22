THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs IRON MAIDEN, DEEP PURPLE, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, EUROPE Hits In Poland; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performed at the prestigious Hity na Gitarze classical guitar festival in Koszalin, Poland. Video of the set can be found below.

Zwijsen performed acoustic classical fingerstyle arrangements of the following songs:

"The Trooper" (Iron Maiden)

"Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

"Where Eagles Dare" (Iron Maiden)

"Space Oddity" (David Bowie)

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica)

"Afraid To Shoot Strangers" (Iron Maiden)

"Future World" (Helloween)

"Highway Star" (Deep Purple)

"Fear Of The Dark" (Iron Maiden)

"Aces High" (Iron Maiden)

"The Final Countdown" (Europe)