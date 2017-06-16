THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs IRON MAIDEN’s “Wasted Years” On New Ortega Guitar; Video

June 16, 2017, an hour ago

THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs IRON MAIDEN’s “Wasted Years” On New Ortega Guitar; Video

New video footage of guitarist Thomas Zwijsen covering Iron Maiden’s Wasted Years” can be seen below.

Says Thomas: “German brand Ortega Guitars invited me to a recording studio to do videos on several new guitars. It was a pleasure to try so many of them. This is the RCE159MN model with cedar top. If you want to learn how to play this arrangement (and many others) take a look at KingOfTheStrings.com.

