THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs TNT Medley Arranged For Classical Fingerstyle Guitar; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released the video below, featuring the TNT songs "10000 Lovers" and "Tonight I'm Falling", arranged for Classical Fingerstyle guitar.

Says Thomas: "I arranged these songs especially for the Larvik Guitar Festival in Norway where I had the pleasure to perform alongside Paul Gilbert, Marty Friedman, Terje Rypdal and many others. Ronni Le Tekrø (TNT) was there as well. I arranged this medley and performed it on stage as a surprise for him."

In the video below, Zwijsen performs an acoustic classical/flamenco guitar cover of Dio's "Holy Diver":

The clip below features Iron Maiden's "Alexander The Great" performed in a classical fingerstyle solo guitar arrangement:

Zwijsen recently joined forces with former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley for a new classical acoustic album, entitled December Wind. A music video for the track "The Love Of Your Life", as well as a performance video for "The Crimson Tide", can be found below.

The album is available now at ThomasZwijsen.com with worldwide shipping.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Love Will Conquer All"

"2AM" (Iron Maiden)

"Miracle On The Hudson"

"December Wind"

"We Fell From The Sky"

"The Crimson Tide"

"The Love Of Your Life"

"Stealing Time" (Blaze)

"Russian Holiday"

"Soundtrack Of My Life" (Blaze)

"One More Step"

"Sign Of The Cross" (Iron Maiden)

"The Love Of Your Life" video:

"The Crimson Tide" performance video:

"December Wind" video: