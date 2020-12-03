THOMAS ZWIJSEN Releases Classical Fingerstyle Original "Maiden Voyage" (Video)

"Maiden Voyage" is a new original composition by classical guitarist Thomas Zwijsen, performed on his signature acoustic guitar. Zwijsen is known primarily for acoustic versions of Iron Maiden hits ("Fear Of The Dark", "The Trooper", "Blood Brothers", and more). He has released four Nylon Maiden albums.

This new original song song holds elements of classical music, baroque, impressionistic, flamenco and heavy metal. Tabs and video lessons of this song are available at this location.

Zwijsen recently released the new video below, featuring a cover of Iron Maiden's "Empire Of The Clouds". This acoustic/orchestral version has Wiki Krawczyk on violin and Thomas on classical fingerstyle guitar, electric guitar and bass.

Says Thomas: "'Empire Of The Clouds' is the final song of The Book Of Souls album (2015) and was written by Bruce Dickinson. It tells the story of the R101 Zeppelin disaster. It features Bruce Dickinson playing piano and was never performed live (yet)."