THOR - "The Game Is On" Music Video Streaming

Thor has released the third single from his new album, a new metal sports anthem, "The Game Is On". The video for the song was produced by Jimmy Kay, Editor-in-Chief of The Metal Voice. Camera by Perrin Wolfson (The Metal Voice) and Lisa Freakrock. The song was written by Thor and Frank Meyer. The clip features hockey player Lukas Wolfson

The new Thor studio album, Rising, is out this Friday, February 28, via Cleopatra Records. Pre-order the album here.

Rising features Thor’s classic ’80s metal sound combined with modern influences to create a potent blend of old and new that has kept this metal viking thriving for over four decades. Available on both CD and on limited edition gold vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Wormhole"

"Defend Or Die"

"The Game Is On!" (Stadium Mix)

"We. Will. Destroy. You"

"The Rut"

"Rising"

"The Party Never Ends"

"Power Mask"

"Son Of Thunder"

"Starmaster"

“Wormhole” lyric video:

"The Party Never Ends" lyric video:

Tour dates:

February

28 - The Highline - Seattle, WA

29 - Dante's - Portland, OR

March

5 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

7 - Tennyson's Tap - Denver, CO

12 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

14 - Evel Pie - Las Vegas, NV

16 - House of Bards - Tucson, AZ