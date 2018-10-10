THOREN – Featuring IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, Former PYRRHON Members Launch “Galvorn” Track

Detroit-based instrumental progressive death metallers Thoren, featuring current and former members of Imperial Triumphant and Pyrrhon, recently announced the forthcoming release of their second full-length album, Gwarth I. Gwarth I will see release on November 9th via Drylands Records. It is the follow up to the band's 2016 debut full-length Brennenberg which featured a wealth of top-shelf talent and impressive guest spots, ranging from appearances by ex-Obscura fretless genius Fountainhead to a solo from Coma Cluster Void guitarist John Strieder to mesmerizing drums from member Christopher Burrows (Coma Cluster Void).

Gwarth I is the culmination of several years spent crafting and recording 19 new songs of uncompromising darkness and instrumental mastery split up into two albums with the second half, Gwarth II, coming later in 2019. Gwarth I also marks the group's first effort with contributions from ex-Pyrrhon, live for Malignancy drummer Alex Cohen and Imperial Triumphant and Secret Chief 3 drummer Kenny Grohowski, with each drummer splitting drum duties on different songs.

Chaotic yet meticulously arranged, Gwarth I is instrumental metal for the dissonant black metal and progressive death metal scene. If a deranged hybrid between Dysrhythmia and Behold The Arctopus were to exist, the end result would be Thoren - Gwarth I. The album is strongly recommended for fans of Blotted Science, Behold The Arctopus, Gorguts, Dysrhythmia, Deathspell Omega, Martyr, Defeated Sanity, Electro Quarterstaff, and Penderecki.

The band has launched “Galvorn”, the second single to air from Gwarth I, and one of the album's tracks that Imperial Triumphant and Secret Chiefs 3 drummer Kenny Grohowski performs on.

Thoren had the following to say about the upcoming release of Gwarth I:

"Gwarth I is the culmination of years of hard work writing, practicing, and searching for a sound that combines all of our influences into a cohesive package. We feel that we have achieved our initial vision to make an album that uniquely expresses us and the inclusion of the extraordinarily talented Alex Cohen and Kenny Grohowski as session drummers took the Thoren sound further than ever. We cannot wait to drown you in the dissonance! \m/"

Drummer Alex Cohen adds:

"Easily some of the most thought-provoking, complex, and unique music I’ve played on."

Tracklisting:

“Firith”

“Agarwaen”

“Galvorn”

“Scatha”

“Daleb Dath’

“Angos”

“Ebrietas”

“Kos”

“Tyranny”

"Galvorn":

“Tyranny”:

Thoren - Gwarth I Lineup:

Anthony Lipari - Guitars (Evilyn, Vihaan)

Joseph Paquette - Bass (Evilyn)

Alex Cohen (Live for Malignancy, ex-Pyrrhon, Epistasis, Involuntary Convulsion)

Session Drums (Tracks 1, 2, 4, & 6-8)

Kenny Grohowski (Imperial Triumphant, Secret Chiefs3) - Session Drums (Tracks 3, 5, & 9)

Maggie Cocco - Session vocals (Track 8: "Kos")