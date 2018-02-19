THORIUM Announce First Album In 10 Years; Single Snippet Streaming

It wasn’t in the cards it had to take 10 years for Thorium to release the follow-up album to 2008’s Feral Creation. MHA says “We were old friends in Thorium and people started getting other priorities in other bands, so all of a sudden it was only myself caring about Thorium. Who can blame KB for choosing to join Volbeat? However, I wanted to continue with Thorium. Thorium is in my DNA now and something I see I will be doing for the rest of my life. I just needed to find the right recipe, which I believe I have now”.



After hooking up with old pal Kræn Meier (Sacrificial) things started to move fast and having another old friend JP Storm (ex-Dominus) come on board, the process went even smoother. The songwriting process for “Blasphemy Awakes” was in full swing and with help from Swedish friends Rogga Johansson and Jonas Lindblood, the process of finalizing the album went fast. Only thing missing now was the perfect drummer – and when Kræn came up with Perra Karlsson, an old friend of both MHA and Kræn, the line-up was complete.





“When I started Thorium back in 1997 I wanted our sound to be a blend of the Florida scene with Morbid Angel, Deicide and Brutality and the Swedish scene with Entombed, Dismember and At The Gates. This is still my aim today and I believe “Blasphemy Awakes” came out just the way we wanted. This is our tribute to death metal – a tribute to my second home, my sanctuary” states MHA.



The first single "Maniac" will be released on March 9th. Listen to a snippet below.

The comeback album Blasphemy Awakes was recorded and mixed in late 2017 by Jakob Gundel (Invocator) in Copenhagen at Gain Factory. The new line-up features Perra Karlsson (Destroyer 666, Nominon) on drums, Kræn Meier (Sacrificial, Atomkraft) on guitars and JP Storm (ex-Dominus) on guitars and bass on this recording is handled by KB Larsen (Volbeat). Artwork is done by Roberto Toderico.



Thorium will perform at this year's Metal Magic Festival on July 14th and have an album release show on June 2nd in Copenhagen at Halmtorvet 9.