THORIUM Working On New Album, Introduce New Drummer PERRA KARLSSON

Perra Karlsson (Destroyer 666 & Nominon) is the new drummer in Danish/Swedish cult death metal band Thorium. MHA, founder of Thorium, comments:

"Kræn Meier and I have known Perra since '92 when he was playing in Suffer and always had the deepest respect for him and his drumming. He is a true death metal titan, so it's a great honor to have him join Thorium. We already have 12 songs ready for the next album and can't wait to have'em recorded and hit the road."

The fourth Thorium album, Blasphemy Awakes, will be recorded by Jakob Gundel (Invocator, Black Book Lodge) in September and October this year and is the follow-up to 2008's Feral Creation.

Thorium line-up 2017:

Kræn Meier (ex-Iniquity, Sacrificial) - strings

JP Storm (ex-Dominus) - strings

Perra Karlsson - drums

MHA - vokills