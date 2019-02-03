THORNBRIDGE Contribute Theme Song To Audio Drama Series

Thornbridge's new song "Revelation" - featuring Andy B. Franck of Brainstorm - has been chosen as the theme song for a German audio drama series called Seven - Das Ende Aller Tage (translation: Seven - The End Of Days).

The plot synopsis reads: A group of people, who couldn't be any less different from each other, are confronted with scary and weird incidents, and they soon learn that this isn't a random thing and that they're the ones who have to stop the extinction of all life.

Seven - Das Ende Aller Tage is an epic mystery story for adults with David Lynch-esque surreal elements and a lot of dark humor! It features the voices of the German dubbing actors for Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), Emilia Clarke (Game Of Thrones) and Johnny Depp (Pirates Of The Caribbean 1-3), among others.

The audio drama is available in German, and its first part will be released on February 8th - the same day Thornbridge's new album Theatrical Masterpiece hits stores. The aforementioned song is of course featured on Thornbridge's album as well. Get the audio drama series here.

Power metallers Thornbridge have released the first single from their upcoming album Theatrical Masterpiece and the title track is streaming below.

The band's second album was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann and features guest vocals by Andy B. Frank of Brainstorm and a guest solo by Roberto De Micheli of Rhapsody Of Fire. The cover artwork was designed by Juanjo Castellano Rosado.

Theatrical Masterpiece is going to be released on February 8th and will be available as CD, limited vinyl LP, stream as well as download.

Tracklisting:

“Take To The Oars”

“Theatrical Masterpiece”

“Keeper Of The Royal Treasure”

“Revelation”

“Demon In Your Heart”

“Journey To The Other Side”

“Ember In The Winter Grove”

“Trace Of Destruction”

“The Helmsman”

“Set The Sails”

“The Dragon’s Sleeping”

“Theatrical Masterpiece”:

“Ember In The Winter Grove”: