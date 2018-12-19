THORNBRIDGE Reveal Theatrical Masterpiece Details; Single Streaming

Power metallers Thornbridge have released the first single from their upcoming album Theatrical Masterpiece and the title track is streaming below.

The band's second album was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann and features guest vocals by Andy B. Frank of Brainstorm and a guest solo by Roberto De Micheli of Rhapsody Of Fire. The cover artwork was designed by Juanjo Castellano Rosado.

Theatrical Masterpiece is going to be released on February 8th, 2019 and will be available as CD, limited vinyl LP, stream as well as download.

Tracklisting:

“Take To The Oars”

“Theatrical Masterpiece”

“Keeper Of The Royal Treasure”

“Revelation”

“Demon In Your Heart”

“Journey To The Other Side”

“Ember In The Winter Grove”

“Trace Of Destruction”

“The Helmsman”

“Set The Sails”

“The Dragon’s Sleeping”

“Theatrical Masterpiece”: