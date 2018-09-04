THRAWSUNBLAT Featuring Members Of WOODS OF YPRES And IMMORTAL BIRD To Release New Album In October 2018; Details Revealed

Thrawsunblat - featuring Joel Violette (Woods Of Ypres) and Rae Amitay (Immortal Bird) will release thier new album, Great Brunswick Forest, on October 19th via Ignifera Records. Pre-order the album here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Green Man of East Canada"

"Here I Am a Fortress"

"Via Canadensis"

"Song of the Summit"

"Thus Spoke the Wind"

"Great Brunswick Forest"

"Singer of Ageless Times"

"Dark Sky Sanctuary"

Produced by Joel Violette and Siegfried Meier

Engineered by Joel Violette and Siegfried Meier

Recorded at Studio Jolheim and Beach Road Studio

For more information and updates go to the official Thrawsunblat facebook page here.