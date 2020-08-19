THREAT Complete Second Studio Album Human Flesh In Putrefaction; Release New Lyric Video “Necrophilia”

Colombian death/thrashers Threat have completed their second album, Human Flesh In Putrefaction. A lyric video for “Necrophilia” is streaming below. The video was created by Nodriza Studios at Umbra Estudio. The album was recorded at Threshold Studio.

Founded by Jose Lopez in 2003, their lyrics and music evoke the harsh reality of violence that Colombia has experienced in the past. Releasing their debut EP in 2010, their debut full-length was issued in 2016 and 2020 sees the release of their sophomore album Human Flesh In Putrefaction. Threat is currently engaging with record labels, interested parties can contact Lopez at Threat’s official Facebook page.