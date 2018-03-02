THREE DAYS GRACE Release "Right Left Wrong" Lyric Video

Three Days Grace, the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band with over a billion streams on Spotify, will release their new album, Outsider, on March 9th via RCA Records. Outsider is the sixth full-length album from the band, and is their latest since 2015’s chart-topping album Human.

A lyric video for the album opener "Right Left Wrong" is available for streaming below. Pre-order Outsider on all formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Right Left Wrong"

"The Mountain"

"I Am An Outsider"

"Infra-Red"

"Nothing To Lose But You"

"Me Against You"

"Love Me Or Leave Me"

"Strange Days"

"Villain I’m Not"

"Chasing The First Time"

"The New Real"

"The Abyss"

"Right Left Wrong" lyric video:

"I Am An Outsider":

“The Mountain” video:

Tour dates:

April

20 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 Rockfest

21 - Orlando, FL - 101.1 WJRR Earthday Birthday

22 - Charleston, SC - WYBB 98 Rockfest

May

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range