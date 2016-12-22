THRESHOLD - New Concept Album To Be Released In 2017; Legends Of The Shires European Tour Dates Announced

After ten successful years with the label Nuclear Blast, British, progressive protagonists Threshold have signed a new contract and extended their partnership with the label in July 2016. Furthermore, they have also announced plans for their next release: Threshold are currently recording their 11th masterpiece at Thin Ice Studios in England, a new concept album that will be called Legends Of The Shires. It is being produced by Karl Groom and Richard West and it's scheduled to be released in 2017. More information will be revealed soon.

The band has announced the dates for the Legends Of The Shires Tour 2017. Keyboardist Richard West comments: "It's great to be announcing these tour dates so soon, we can't wait to get on the road and perform for you. Our new album is coming together perfectly, we've got a lot of strong material so it might be our longest one yet."

Tour dates are as follows:

November

28 - Bosuil, Netherlands - Weert

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

30 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

December

1 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

2 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

3 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - Stuttgart, Germany - Club Cann

6 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

7 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

10 - London, England - O2 Islington Academy