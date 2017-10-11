THROANE Streaming New Track “Plus Une Main A Mordre”

Throane, the creature of enigmatic photographer/illustrator/designer Dehn Sora (Blue Aus Nord, Ulver) is about to offer the world one of the most stunning trips of the year. The second album from this fascinating project, entitled Plus Une Main A Mordre, is scheduled for release on October 20th worldwide via Debemur Morti Productions. The album track “Plus Une Main A Mordre” is available for streaming below.

Plus Une Main A Mordre is available for pre-order right now on Digipack CD, Gatefold 12" LP, Special edition Gatefold 12" LP and Digital edition. A t-shirt is also available. The enigmatic artwork was created by Dehn Sora himself.

Tracklisting:

“Aux Tirs Et Aux Traits”

“Et Ceux En Lesquels Ils Croyaient..”

“À Trop Réclamer Les Vers”

“Et Tout Finira Par Chuter”

“Mille Autres”

“Plus Une Main À Mordre”

“Plus Une Main A Mordre”:

Trailer: