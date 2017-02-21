THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD Sign With Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music

Through The Eyes Of The Dead have signed a worldwide record deal with Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music, with plans to release an all new record later this year.

“We are all really excited to be working with eOne / Good Fight and are ready to drop this record to the masses," says bassist Jake Ososkie. “We have put a lot of time into this record and I think the songs are easily the best material we have ever written.”

The new, yet to be titled LP will be the follow up to Skepsis that came out in 2010. Before Skepsis, the band has released two records with Prosthetic Records: Bloodlust in 2005, Malice in 2007. Fans can find song snippets of new music on the band’s Instagram account.

"Since forming this band fresh out of high school in 2003, I never would have imagined we would have taken it this far," says guitarist Justin Longshore. "We've just written the record I've always envisioned and I look forward to the next chapter with Good Fight and eOne."

Through The Eyes Of The Dead are revered as one of the groups that pioneered the aggressive and abrasive mixture of death metal and hardcore that permeates the modern heavy music landscape today.