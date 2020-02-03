THUNDER AND LIGHTNING Streaming Metal Cover Of CYNDI LAUPER's Smash Hit "Girls Just Want To Have Fun"

German metal band, Thunder And Lightning, are streaming their cover of Cyndi Lauper's smash hit single, "Girls Just Want To Have Fun". Listen below:

Thunder And Lightning's new album, Demonicorn, is out now and available here.

Tracklisting:

"All Your Lies"

"Demonicorn"

"Demmin"

"The Temple Of Death"

"God For A Day"

"Heaven's Gate"

"Salt To The Wounds"

"Telltale Signs"