THUNDERBIRD – Featuring LEE AARON, BACHMAN TURNER Members To Release Third Album

Canadian hard rockers Thunderbird are releasing their anticipated self-titled third album on Delinquent Records on April 25th. Thunderbird was recorded in Vancouver BC, produced by Marc LaFrance and Kelly Stodola and mixed by famed engineer Mike Fraser.

Says lead singer & producer Marc LaFrance, “The album is like a collection of short stories. I am singing the songs as different characters, or telling their tales. A gallery of rogues from the dark side!”

Musically, the songs are inspired by classic hard rock. Heavy guitars, blistering solos, driving rhythms.

The songs were written during 2016, after the band finished their last album Heavyweight. Recording began for a third album late 2016 at Vancouver's Armoury Studios with famed engineer Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Aerosmith, Van Halen). Sessions continued through the first half of 2017 at several Vancouver studios with other veteran engineers including Ken Burke, Kris Siegers and Mick Dalla-Vee. The finished album was mixed by Mike Fraser at The Armoury and mastered by Adam Ayan (Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Queen) at Gateway Mastering.

The band's former guitarist Rod 'Doc' Coogan was unable to take part this time due to other commitments, and rising young talent Brice Tabish joins Thunderbird on guitar. Rod still makes a welcome appearance with the guitar solo on opening track “Liar (Fool's Gold)”. Guest musicians on the new album include jazz pianist Chris Gestrin, and a string section on closing track “Vampire” arranged and conducted by film composer Peter Allen.

Tracklisting:

“Liar (Fool’s Gold)”

“Little Jenny”

“Star”

“Rain”

“Into The Sun”

“Painted Lady”

“Revolution”

“Man Of Clay”

“I’m With You”

“On The Brink”

“King Rat”

“Vampire”