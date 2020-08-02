THUNDERCHIEF Frontman RIK SURLY Presents New Cooking Video Thunderchef - Episode 1 - Drunken Touring Band Mush

"After many requests, I decided to 'fritter' my time away by making a series of cooking videos," says Thunderchief vocalist / guitarist Rik Surly.

"In Episode 1, we visit Steve Seabury's 2010 epic read, Mosh Potatoes, featuring a recipe by none other than Thunderchief's own Erik Larson (also of Alabama Thunderpussy, Avail, Kilara). Get loaded, pretend like you are on tour and dig in! We appreciate your interest and support, and would like to hear more ideas for future episodes!"

Thunderchief is a sludge metal duo based in Richmond, Virginia featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band, alongside singer / guitarist Rik Surly.

Recommended for fans of Eyehategod, Thunderchief self-released their six-song EP, No Sufferance For Thy Fools, in April 2020. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"3579"

"Lone Wolf McQuaalude"

"Saipan Death March"

"Oracion de Muerte"

"Love Roses & A Pyrex Dish"

"(Dream Of The) Hornworm"

"Saipan Death March":

For further details, visit Thunderchief on Facebook.