THUNDERMOTHER Guitarist FILIPPA NÄSSI Talks Working With Guitarist / Producer SØREN ANDERSEN On New Album (Video)

Capital Chaos TV caught up with Thundermother guitarist Filippa Nässi to discuss the band's new album, Heat Wave. Check out the interview below.

On sharing songwriting with new band members

Filippa: "Yeah, I wrote everything in the past and now we we all write together. I want to try something new since they're the new members, so to speak or hungrier than I am. I would say, because I had the band for over 10 years, so, so I'm open to new things. I know it was fun and they came with suggestions and like, your harmonies in riffs and stuff that. I would never have thought of so that's really interesting on the new album."

On working with producer Søren Andersen

Filippa: "Well, first off, Søren Andersen is Glenn Hughes' guitar player, so I'm a huge fan of him. He plays amazing guitar and I was at a party and, and I heard a girl sing and I asked what song was that. It was amazing now, that was written by Søren Andersen and she pointed at the bar and there he stood, so I approached him said, 'Hey man, I play in Thundermother would you be interested in producing us something or writing songs with us?' and he said 'I heard of Thundermother' so there was instant connection between us, and he co-wrote some tracks with us. He produced it in a very fresh way and arranged a lot on the album, like a producer should do, because we never had a real producer before. I was producing a lot and it was nice to let someone in and I don't regret it. He's also a really good friend of mine now."

Thundermother have posted a live performance of their current single "Driving In Style", taken from their forthcoming album, Heat Wave. The footage was shot couple of weeks ago at Backline Sthlm.

AFM Records announced the signing of Thundermother back in January.

High Voltage Rock 'n' Roll – Thundermother from Stockholm are the breathing and living embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll. Founded in 2009 by guitar-heroine Filippa Nässil, the band started to rise steeply on the international stage after singer extraordinaire, Guernica Mancini, joined two years ago. With her blues-soaked voice that has invited comparison to several classic queens of rock music, these Swedish ladies have hit the jackpot. Driven by the hard-hitting pounding of drummer Emlee Johansson, these heavy rocking girls are sticking it to anyone claiming that rock ‘n’ roll is a male domain.

Front woman Guernica Mancini states: “On stage we are musicians - no matter if man or woman.”

Touring relentlessly and with three albums under their belt, Thundermother will release their fourth album, Heat Wave, on July 31, 2020 through AFM Records.

Jochen Richert (CEO AFM Records): “Thundermother – rock ‘n’ roll – this is the slogan we will carry out to the world, and it’s one that fits like a glove. Rarely the entire team has been so convinced that we have a very special band here! We’re glad to be the new label home for the Swedish riff Valkyries. Thundermother have huge potential, not only in the rock world but even to reach way beyond that into mainstream. We will work hard in all areas to establish the association Thundermother - rock ‘n’ roll very quickly.”

Michael Thiesen und Eric Burton (Thundermother Mgmt): “We’re happy that we found a strong label partner in AFM, who entirely understand the ideas of the Thundermother team, and are willing to go new, innovative ways when it comes to marketing. Thundermother right now are the hottest female rock act, so we have high goals and are looking forward to the collaboration with AFM Records.”