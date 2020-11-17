THUNDERMOTHER Join Forces With Fan Platform "getnext"

Swedish rock band, Thundermother, will cooperate with the fan platform getnext in the future. getnext describes itself as a marketplace where artists and creators can offer special content such as streaming, videos, special tickets, music, pictures and even personal exchanges - as a one-time payment or subscription - directly to their fans.

getnext offers Thundermother fans exclusive content that can only be obtained via the platform.

The fans support Thundermother with so-called rewards, which contain different offerings, such as special album versions or individual music lessons with members of the band and much more - specifically designed for getnext, who are closely connected to the Swedish artists.

In addition, the "Heat Wave" Deluxe Edition of the current Thundermother album, which will officially be released in spring 2021, will be completely accessible to getnext supporters 4 weeks in advance - before the official release. The Deluxe Edition contains an extended artwork and an additional CD with 10 planned exclusive bonus tracks.

Celisus Mgmt (Michael Thiesen / Eric Burton): "With getnext, Thundermother connect directly with their fans and are able to offer content that is created in direct alignment with their supporters. The fans get to enjoy extraordinary offers that are not provided anywhere else and thus support the musicians, which is a very important factor especially in these times, so that Thundermother can continue to survive independently as a band."

getnext (Jochen Schuster / Marlon Werkhausen): "We are happy to welcome Thundermother on getnext. From now on the band can provide their fans with even better content and get closer to them. In addition, the band gets a further opportunity to generate sustainable income. getnext is there for all artists - no matter if they have a small or a large fanbase. In times of great challenges for artists and their environment, it makes even more sense to secure additional and constant income sources. We are looking forward to many more artists."

(Photo - Guido Karp)