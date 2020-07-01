THUNDERMOTHER Share Video For Power Ballad “Sleep”

After their successful first single "Driving In Style", Thundermother are keeping track of the overall situation and surprisingly show another side of their musicianship with the dazzling power ballad "Sleep".

It was no secret that singer Guernica Mancini could put a bunch of emotions into their words with her beautiful blues-soaked voice, but you honestly can't deny that she puts it to higher level with that much tenderness.

Thundermother have big plans with a solid foundation. The Thundermother sound on the new album Heat Wave is even groovier, fatter and presents 13 tracks with an absolute catchy tune. It reveals the full potential of the four exceptional musicians. The special mix that Thundermother create on this album appeals to fans of rock 'n' roll, blues, punk and heavy metal alike.

On July 31, 2020, Thundermother will release their new album Heat Wave via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

“Loud And Alive”

“Dog From Hell”

“Back In ‘76”

“Into The Mud”

“Heat Wave”

“Sleep”

“Driving In Style”

“Free Ourselves”

“Mexico”

“Purple Sky”

“Ghosts”

“Somebody Love Me”

“Bad Habits”

“Sleep”:

“Driving In Style”: