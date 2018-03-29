THUNDERSTICK Announces First Live Show In Over 30 Years

On the back of the phenomenally positive reaction to last year’s album the eponymously named Thunderstick hit the stage in July for the first Thunderstick gig in over 30 years. Taking the stage at Gravesend’s infamous rock venue, itself celebrating 40 years of live music, Leo’s Red Lion will host a unique Thunderstick “showcase” gig a week before their performance at A New Day festival, after which the band will do select gigs through until the Autumn culminating at the Hard Rock Hell festival in November. The Gravesend gig will see Thunderstick performing their full festival set coupled with a post-gig Q&A session with Thunderstick creator Barry Graham Purkis and his band-mates. Tickets are available at this location.

Thunderstick aka Barry Graham Purkis comments:

“Energy, power, theatrics and outrage have always been present in the Thunderstick shows of old. We will ramp up those components considerably for the forthcoming New-NWOBHM 2018 stage shows. For those who were there first time round in the ‘80s welcome back we have missed you so much. For those about to experience us for the first time prepare yourselves for a journey. Viixen, Lee, Rex, Baz, and Thunderstick will steal your ‘rock 'n' roll heart’...”

On returning to this prized venue he reflects:

“The Red Lion in Northfleet has always been a 'musical basecamp' for me, both with Samson and with Thunderstick. Iron Maiden have their 'Cart and Horses'...I have the 'Red Lion' Northfleet. Can't wait to play there this summer.”

Lead vocalist Viixen adds:

“The sky drew dark and low with ominous clouds, the winds shriek, howl, cry, baying wolf like into the black, the first crack of lightening announces the reverberated boom of the overhead Thunder, in the eye of the savage storm thirty years plus in the coming, I will stand centre stage resolute in my ability to control, do not fear I am here for you...”

The Leo’s Red Lion gig will be followed up by a number of festival appearances including A New Day Festival (August 3rd-5th), Hard Rock Hell (November 8th-11th) and Mearfest (November).

First noticed playing with a developing Iron Maiden in the seventies then moving to Samson (being instrumental in finding a very youthful Bruce Dickinson) Barry Graham Purkis became the figurehead of the newly emerging NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) scene. This was done by creating an alter ego Thunderstick, a masked persona known not only for his wild style of playing drums but doing so from inside a cage and playfully terrorizing audiences. He went on to form his own highly theatrical band in the eighties. Fronted by a female rock ’n’ roll wild-child (something comparatively new for its time) Thunderstick the band was a perfect ‘Beauty and the Beast’ combination, playing live and recording for 6 years. The last Thunderstick band gig was in Tunbridge Wells in October 1986.