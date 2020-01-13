THUNDERSTICK Feat. Former SAMSON / IRON MAIDEN Drummer Return With Single Release, Live Shows

Following a series of well-received live dates last year, Thunderstick - with their mesmerizing singer Raven Blackwing - are back with a new single and a return to live shows. Kent, England's legendary rock venue, Leo's Red Lion, will be the first to support the release on Saturday, February 8.

Barry Graham Purkis, aka Thunderstick: “The band will be touring our eccentric Anomaly stage show throughout 2020. For those about to experience us live for the first time prepare yourself for the journey. We are the ‘Dark Cabaret Theatre Hooligans' and we will steal your rock'n'roll hearts.”

Raven Blackwing: “I’m very excited about the upcoming release. It’ll be my first Thunderstick recordings. I was given so much love and support throughout my first year with the band, we thought a ‘limited edition’ reworking of a couple of tracks from the Something Wicked This Way Comes album would be a cool way to say thank you. My own particular milestone. It also sets the scene for the band's very first live album Something Wicked This Way Came…Thunderstick Live in France. I hope that our fans enjoy both. Luv Raven xx”

The single features the tracks "Go Sleep With The Enemy" and "I Close My Eyes", which will be familiar to fans, reworked for the unique voice of Raven Blackwing. The single, out on February 7 via Roulette Records, will be available in both CD and digital formats.

Charismatic Raven Blackwing will lead her thunderous band mates Vinny Konrad (guitar), Lee Quenby (guitar), Rex Thunderbolt (bass) and the legendary Thunderstick/Barry Graham Purkis (drums) on a series of UK and European dates throughout the year. UK festivals Breaking Bands on May 25 and Cornwall Rocks on November 20 have now been confirmed, with many more to be announced. A new live album, Something Wicked This Way Came - Thunderstick Live In France is set for release in March on Roulette, followed by a brand new studio album currently being recorded for release in July.

Best known for his time with Samson and in early Iron Maiden, Barry Graham Purkis (aka Thunderstick) has been the legendary icon for the NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) scene since the late 70s. His eponymously named band, renowned for its female fronted power rock and theatricality, have a considerable heritage. The band played live and recorded for six years both in the UK and in the United States throughout the 1980s until playing their last gig in October 1986. Then In 2016 former lead vocalist, Jodee Valentine, tragically died following a five-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's. In recognition of Jodee's memory Barry decided to record some songs that Jodee had performed live. This became the ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ album, the first new Thunderstick product in over thirty years. It was released in July 2017 to enthusiastic reviews worldwide.

Barry: ‘It was never my intention to put a performing band together but In light of the positive encouragement I received and much deliberation a new Thunderstick was formed. Staying true to its theatrical recognition we have been gathering momentum once more amongst the rock fraternity. The next chapter in this amazing story is ready for the writing.”