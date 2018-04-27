THUNDERSTICK – New Band Photo Unveiled; Live DVD Announced

Ahead of The Seismic Plate Date at Leo’s Red Lion in Gravesend on July 28th, the first Thunderstick band gig in over thirty years, the new-look band is unveiled in full glorious colour for the first time (seen above). In addition, Thunderstick creator Barry Graham Purkis has also announced plans to film the historic gig for DVD release later in the year.

“At Leo’s we will be creating our own little piece of rock ’n’ roll history by filming throughout the day, the build up to the gig ,talking to gig goers, the full show and a post-gig meet and greet question and answer session with the band. Viixen, Lee, Baz, Rex and B will steal your rock 'n' roll heart…” promised Thunderstick's alter-ego Barry Graham Purkis.

The Leo’s Red Lion gig will be followed up by a number of festival appearances including A New Day Festival (August 3rd-5th), Hard Rock Hell (November 8th-11th) and Mearfest (November).

Barry Graham Purkis aka Thunderstick became the figurehead of the newly emerging NWOBHM (New Wave Of British Heavy Metal) scene, initially with Samson and then with his own band Thunderstick, playing live and recording for six years until the band played its last gig in Tunbridge Wells in October 1986. Something Wicked This Way Comes, the first new Thunderstick album in over thirty years, was released in July 2017 and has been attracting enthusiastic reviews from all over the world.

The full Thunderstick lineup is:

Vocals – Viixen

Guitar - Baz Roze

Guitar – Lee Quenby

Bass - Rex Thunderbolt

Drums - Thunderstick