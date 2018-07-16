THY WILL BE DONE Begins Tour Tomorrow; OVERCAST Drummer To Fill In

Overcast drummer Jay Fitzgerald is filling in for Thy Will Be Done's Jay Waterman during the band's imminent tour supporting Sworn Enemy on their As Real As It Gets 15th Anniversary run of dates.

Jay Waterman has released the following statement: "We've known Jay Fitz for a very long time and love him as a person and a player. We knew he could pull it off in such a short amount of time and he did!" Waterman continues, "Sorry that I can't be there but, I can't wait to get out there and ROCK with all of you!"

More than happy to help out, Jay Fitzgerald had this to say, "It's an honour to be filling in for Jay. Not only have I been a fan of the band for years, but, I'm also lucky enough to call them my good friends. It's been an absolute blast playing with the guys and I can't wait to get out there and play these shows."

Dates:

July

17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

19 - Big Spring, TX - Desert Flower

20 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz

21 - Houston, TX - White Swan

22 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

23 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

24 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

25 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

26 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

27 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo