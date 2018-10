Viking metallers Thyrfing played in front of enthusiastic fans inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Mot Helgrind"

"The Voyager"

"Griftefrid"

"Sweoland Conqueror"

"Veners Förfall"

"Digerdöden"

"Storms Of Asgard"

"Kaos Återkomst"