TIM BOWNESS To Release Flowers At The Scene Album In March; Details Revealed

Following the release of 2017’s Lost In The Ghost Light album, Tim Bowness returns with his fifth solo album, Flowers At The Scene, on March 1st. Produced by no-man, the album is a vibrant collection of 11 strikingly diverse songs.

Tim comments: “'Lost In The Ghost Light - which was always intended as a one-off - felt like a perfect conclusion to a particular way of writing and working. In the wake of that, Flowers At The Scene very much feels like a press reset.

"It was an exciting project to put together and it was great working closely with old sparring partners, Brian Hulse and Steven Wilson. Steven was initially brought in to mix the album, but very quickly he was doing far more and developing production ideas alongside Brian and I. Listening to pieces such as 'Not Married Anymore', 'Borderline' and 'The War On Me', we both felt that the project had more than a hint of the spirit of no-man and it became obvious that this was a no-man co-production rather than a Bowness/Wilson one.

"Elsewhere, the likes of Fates Warning’s Jim Matheos, Colin Edwin, Dylan Howe and Tom Atherton delivered some incredible performances and it was a delight to get Peter Hammill, Kevin Godley, Andy Partridge and David Longdon involved.

"Peter and Kevin were two of my favourite singers growing up and I’ve been a long-term fan of XTC, so it was genuinely a thrill to hear their excellent contributions.”

Representing the duo of Tim Bowness and Steven Wilson’s first joint production in over a decade, the album features performances from an extraordinary cast of players including Peter Hammill (Van Der Graaf Generator), Andy Partridge (XTC), Kevin Godley (10cc), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree), Jim Matheos (Fates Warning/OSI), David Longdon (Big Big Train), co-producer Brian Hulse (Plenty), Australian trumpeter Ian Dixon, and drummers Tom Atherton and Dylan Howe. The Curator, David K Jones, violinist Fran Broady and Charles Grimsdale also guest.

Mixed by Steven Wilson and mastered by Steve Kitch (The Pineapple Thief), the album’s artwork is once again by Jarrod Gosling. Flowers At The Scene will be available as CD, LP + CD & as a digital album.

Tracklisting:

"I Go Deeper"

"The Train That Pulled Away"

"Rainmark"

"Not Married Anymore"

"Flowers At The Scene"

"It’s The World"

"Borderline"

"Ghostlike"

"The War On Me"

"Killing To Survive"

"What Lies Here"

Tim Bowness is primarily known as vocalist/co-writer with no-man, a long-running collaboration with Steven Wilson. In addition to releasing six studio albums and a documentary DVD with no-man, Tim has worked with popular Italian artist Alice, Mercury Prize nominated Banco De Gaia, Robert Fripp, Peter Hammill and Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera (amongst many others).

Tim recorded the album Flame (1994) with Richard Barbieri (Porcupine Tree/ex-Japan), and co-produced/co-wrote Talking With Strangers (2009) for Judy Dyble (ex-Fairport Convention).

Tim Bowness released his fourth solo album, Lost In The Ghost Light, last year through InsideOutMusic, garnering the best solo reviews he has ever received and reaching #5 in the official UK rock chart.

None