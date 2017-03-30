TIM “RIPPER” OWENS On The End Of His Time With JUDAS PRIEST - “It Was A Time When ROB HALFORD Needed Judas Priest And Judas Priest Needed Rob”

In a new interview with NorthJersey.com, metal vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens (Beyond Fear, Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Yngwie Malmsteen) discusses his time in Judas Priest, as well as his departure from the band.

“I'm fortunate that my voice is tailored to be able to sing Halford’s material, but in my own way,” Owens said of stepping into Priest frontman Rob Halford’s shoes.

Owens appeared on Judas Priest’s 1997 album, Jugulator, as well as the follow-up, Demolition, in 2001. His tenure in Priest came to an end when Halford reunited with the band in 2003.

“I was fine with Rob coming back,” Owens said. “It was a time when Rob needed Judas Priest and Judas Priest needed Rob. I’m still great friends with the guys. I love Priest and I love the recognition. I love playing music and singing and I do it more now than I ever have.”

Read the complete interview at NorthJersey.com.