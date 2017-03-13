TIMO TOLKKI Announces Updates Itinerary For Songs From My Career (1987 - 2017) Tour

Timo Tolkki is a well known and highly revered musician with hundreds of thousand of fans across the world. Best known as the creative force behind some 17 Stratovarius releases and a member of super groups such as Revolution Renaissance (members of Helloween, Edguy/Avantasia and Thunderstone) and Symfonia (members of Helloween, Sonata Arctica, Angra and Avantasia).

Timo is also highly regarded for his two Avalon albums, where he really gathered the crème de la crème, of international metal talent including : Michael Kiske (Helloween, Unisonic, Avantasia), Sharon Den Adel (Within Temptation), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe, Kamelot), Rob Rock (Solo, Impelliterri, Avantasia), Russell Allen (Symphony X), Tony Kakko (Sonata Arctica), Jens Johansson (Dio, Stratovarius, Yngwie Malmsteen), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Planet X, Solo) and Alex Holzwarth (Sieges Even, Rhapsody) to participate, receiving great commercial and popular acclaim.

Timo Tolkki in now embarking on a 2017 tour where he will be exclusively performing songs from his career including Stratovarius favourites “Black Diamond”, “Hunting High And Low”, “Father Time”, “Against The Wind”, etc. This “best of show” should bring back fond memories to all those who were there during Visions Of Europe, but will also include a few deeper cuts for good measure.

Joining him on stage will be keyboard player Mikko Harkin (ex-Sonata Arctica, Symfonia) following their collaboration on Symphonia albums; Santtu Lehtiniemi on bass, a highly skilled professional player and academic; Alex Landenburg (Rhapsody and many others) - one of the most exciting new drummers; and finally vocalist Mike Livas, well known for covering Angra and Queensrÿche. Timo handpicked Mike having discovered his faithful but also quite passionate renditions of some old Strato favourites.

Confirmed dates:

April

21 - Piraeus 117 Academy - Athens, Greece

22 - TBA - Thessaloniki, Greece

23 - TBA - Thessaloniki, Greece

27 - Lemon Music Live - Madrid, Spain

28 - Centro Cívico Delicias - Zaragoza, Spain

29 - Sala Black Pearl - Valladolid, Spain

30 - Paberse Club - Valencia, Spain