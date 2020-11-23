TIMO TOLKKI's INFINITE VISIONS Announce Crowdfunding Campaign For Debut Album; Playthrough Video For Demo Song Streaming

Infinite Visions, the new band of ex-Stratovarius guitarist and songwriter Timo Tolkki, have started a crowdfunding campaign to help finance the cost of creating their debut album, Union Magnetica.

To launch the campaign the band is releasing a playthrough video for the song "You Rock My World", a track from their recently completed 4-song demo, which was mixed by Dani G (Rage, Firewind). "You Rock My World" was specifically chosen as the song to kick off the crowdfunding as it is a song for the fans and about the fans.

The video features all five members of the band: Timo Tolkki (guitars), Erik Kraemer (vocals, Simulacrum), Pawel Jaroszewicz (drums, ex-Hate/Vader), Jimmy Pitts (keyboards, Eternity's End/NorthTale), and Pierre-Emmanuel Pélisson (bass, Civilization One/ex-Heavenly).

The crowdfunding campaign can be found here. The song can also be streamed on the band's official website, here.

The band states: "Infinite Visions are ready to record their debut album and need your help to make this happen! They require a minimum of 10.000 euro to complete the album and pay for related costs, such as:

• Recording

• Mixing

• Mastering

• Album Artwork & graphic design of layout

• Band Photos

"Although a large number of fans have been waiting for some classic metal songs from Timo, record sales aren’t what they used to be & the music industry has changed considerably. This change has resulted in bands getting smaller advances from labels and a limited budget for recording. With a desire to release only the best possible album — and not wanting to disappoint their fans — Timo and Infinite Visions turn to crowdfunding."

Infinite Visions are also taking this opportunity to announce Pierre-Emmanuel Pélisson as the new bassist. Pierre has over 20 years experience in both the studio and stage, having recorded and performed with several artists including Heavenly (Sign Of The Winner and Dust To Dust albums) and Civilization One (Revolution Rising and Calling The Gods). Pierre takes over bass duties from Jari Kainulainen, who left the band earlier this month for personal reasons.