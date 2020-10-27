Tips On How To Pack Like A Pro For Your Next Business Travel

Preparing your bag or backpack for a short business trip is always a demanding and challenging task, no matter how experienced we are and how frequently you travel for work. Even though we’ve packed a lot of suitcases and backpacks over the years, it seems like there’s always struggle with something and we end up frustrated or limited with our choice of clothing.

There are few tricks along the way that will help with the organisation, and you’re probably familiar with each of those. However, nothing comes back to you the moment you start to pack and plan your trip. Here’s a list of essentials to help you prepare your suitcase for your next business trip.

First of all, answer these questions:

1. Where are you going?

With this info on your mind, you’ll know what type of clothes to bring and what you can or can’t pack in your backpack. Depending on the country you travel to, some items might be banned or considered as dangerous. Will you spend more time outdoors, is there a place where you can jog or swim, or are there any cultural considerations for female clothing that you need to keep in mind?

2. How long will you be travelling?

This will affect the amount of clothing and cosmetics you need to carry with you. Planning your days and clothes, you’ll need will give you a more exact idea of what should and shouldn’t take with you.

3. Will you be able, or do you want to do laundry during your trip?

If you’re going to travel for a few days, it’s possible to take enough clothing, so you don’t need to do laundry during the trip. However, if you’re staying for a bit longer, you’ll probably need to wash your clothes at some point, which means you can take fewer clothes with the expectation that you’ll do the laundry.

So, let’s start with a few essential tips that might help you next time you start packing:

Be honest about things you need

It’s not uncommon for people wanting to pack extras here and there “just in case”. At the end of your trip, you’ll end up with blouses and a pair of heels you didn’t wear and took a lot of space in your suitcase. Make a list to sort out what do you really need to bring. If you plan to spend a lot of time walking around, don’t consider packing an extra pair of heels. Know what to prioritise over the urge to pack everything. Also, consider the things you’ll need access to while on your trip, and thus, don’t need to plan them to fit in your bag. For example, if your accommodation provides slippers or towels, don’t pack them!

Never run out of battery

Invest in a portable battery charger (power bank) to recharge your phone, especially if you're going to travel for a long time. Make sure it's in your carry-on luggage so you can use it. Taking photos, recording or answering to emails might quickly drain your battery. Playing online games and scrolling through the latest news on social media can also leave you with half of your battery capacity. You would not want to go back to your place for a charger and wait there until it is charged enough. You'll risk spending valuable time or missing important calls just by making this innocent, but common mistake.

Mix and Match

To avoid going over the top, stick with neutral colours, classic cuts and minimalistic style of clothing. The key is to bring pieces that you can easily mix and layer to create a variety of outfits. Many stylists agree that you can get by on 9-10 pieces of clothing for up to two weeks. Three pairs of jeans, four shirts and two coats are just enough for leisure walks. Take one cocktail dress and not more than two pairs of shoes. Instead of packing sports clothes, wear them while you’re travelling. You can use jewellery to change up your look and spice your basics.

Knowing what to pack and how to prepare for your trip comes with time and experience. We still always bring more clothing than we need to, but with a bit of effort and desire for life improvement, we get a bit better every time. Hopefully, you can recall on a few words next time you stand in front of the wardrobe, thinking about what to pack.