Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA Hit Worldwide Charts With Moonglow

With his project Avantasia, he has long been recognized as one of the most accomplished German rock musicians. With releases and chart success in 40 countries all over the world throughout his career, Tobias Sammet has now reached the top of the charts with a sensational #1 with his album Moonglow. But not only in Germany - the album entered the charts in countries all over the world:

Germany - #1

Sweden Rock/ Metal - #1

UK Rock Top 40 - #1

Switzerland - #3

Austria - #4

Canada Hard Music Albums - #5

Finland Physical - #5

Spain - #5

US Current Hard Music Albums - #5

Sweden - #6

Czech Republik - #8

Scotland - #9

Finland - #13

Japan (Western Music) - #13

Canada Top Current Albums - #17

France Top 150 Physical And Download - #22

Italy - #31

UK - #38

Belgium VL - #38

France Top 150 - #43

US Top Albums - #46

Netherlands - #83

Belgium WA - #121

Moonglow is available in the following formats:

- CD

- Digibook (36 pages)

- 2CD-Artbook (64 pages)

- 2LP (different colours) in gatefold

- BOX * (Digibook + CD in Sleeve + 2LP (ice blue + dark blue marble) in gatefold + bonus 10" (black) im sleeve + signed photo card + certificate + poster)

* NB-Mailorder exclusive

Comprising 11 tracks, the new opus once again features several guest vocalists. This time round, Tobias worked not only with well-known faces such as Ronnie Atkins, Jørn Lande, Eric Martin, Geoff Tate, Michael Kiske and Bob Catley, but also with new singers like Candice Night, Hansi Kürsch as well as Mille Petrozza who help to vitalize the new Avantasia record. Its cover artwork was created by Alexander Jansson.

Moonglow tracklisting:

"Ghost In The Moon"

"Book Of Shallows"

"Moonglow"

"The Raven Child"

"Starlight"

"Invincible"

"Alchemy"

"The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn"

"Lavender"

"Requiem For A Dream"

"Maniac"

Bonus Track:

"Heart"

"Starlight" lyric video:

"Moonglow" video:

"Moonglow" lyric video:

"The Raven Child" lyric video:

The Moonglow World Tour 2019:

March

30 - Kaufbeuren, Germany - All Karthalle

31 - Mailand, Italy - Alcatraz

April

2 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

3 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley´s

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Arena

6 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

8 - Fulda, Germany - Esperanto Halle

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

10 - Paris, France - Olympia

12 - Osnabrueck, Germany - Stadthalle

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig Pilsener Arena

16 - London, UK - The Forum

18 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

27 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

May

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

4 - Moscow, Russia - Glav

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra