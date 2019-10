Toby Jepson's WAYWARD SONS Premier "The Truth Ain't What It Used To Be" Music Video; New Album Now Available

Wayward Sons have released their new album, The Truth Ain’t What It Used To Be, via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a video for the title track below.

The album is available on CD, vinyl and digitally and order links are available here. There is also be a limited orange vinyl available from the band’s store and the label’s US and EU stores, here.

The new album could be called a concept record, as there is a narrative thread that connects the twelve tracks, but singer/guitarist and songwriter Toby Jepson, prefers to call it a 'protest' record and describes the new materials as 'political' but not of the sort that seeks to hammer the message home, more of a reflection of his take on where the world and we are. Jepson admires and draws influence from storytellers like Elvis Costello, David Bowie and Queen - artists who could pass on their message through their storytelling craft.

Wayward Sons is a UK guitar act made up of Toby Jepson (Vocals/Guitar), Sam Wood (Guitar), Nic Wastell (Bass), Dave Kemp (Keys) and Phil Martini (Drums). They have an impressive resume of groups they have previously worked with - Little Angels, Gun, Spear Of Destiny, Treason Kings and Chrome Molly to name a few - which is reassuring in terms of the band as players, but doesn’t really hint at their sound. Wayward Sons sound nothing like the sum of their parts. The music is hard rock, but mixed with a vitality and energy - both musically and lyrically.

Frontman Toby Jepson was, of course, the singer and songwriter in British rock act Little Angels, who enjoyed great success at home and abroad and achieved a UK number one album with their third release Jam.

Tracklisting:

"Any Other Way"

"Black As Sin"

"Joke's On You"

"Little White Lies"

"Feel Good Hit"

"Fade Away"

"Have It Your Own Way"

"Long Line Of Pretenders"

"If Only God Was Real"

"The Truth Ain't What It Used To Be"

"Punchline"

"Us Against The World"

"The Truth Ain't What It Used To Be" video:

"Little White Lies" video:

"Any Other Way" video:

"Joke's On You" video:

Wayward Sons' tour itinerary can be found here.