Toby Jepson's WAYWARD SONS Reveal New Album Details; "Joke's On You" Music Video Streaming

Wayward Sons return with a new album, The Truth Ain’t What It Used To Be, out on October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album will be released on CD, vinyl and digitally and pre-order links are available here.

There will also be a limited orange vinyl available from the band’s store and the label’s US and EU stores, here.

The new album could be called a concept record, as there is a narrative thread that connects the twelve tracks, but singer/guitarist and songwriter Toby Jepson, prefers to call it a 'protest' record and describes the new materials as 'political' but not of the sort that seeks to hammer the message home, more of a reflection of his take on where the world and we are. Jepson admires and draws influence from storytellers like Elvis Costello, David Bowie and Queen - artists who could pass on their message through their storytelling craft.

A short film will run alongside the album, with four video tracks standing alone and also being able to run together as a whole. The film traces the narrative of the album. The first video is for the track “Joke’s On You” and can be viewed below.

Wayward Sons is a UK guitar act made up of Toby Jepson (Vocals/Guitar), Sam Wood (Guitar), Nic Wastell (Bass), Dave Kemp (Keys) and Phil Martini (Drums). They have an impressive resume of groups they have previously worked with - Little Angels, Gun, Spear Of Destiny, Treason Kings and Chrome Molly to name a few - which is reassuring in terms of the band as players, but doesn’t really hint at their sound. Wayward Sons sound nothing like the sum of their parts. The music is hard rock, but mixed with a vitality and energy - both musically and lyrically.

Frontman Toby Jepson was, of course, the singer and songwriter in British rock act Little Angels, who enjoyed great success at home and abroad and achieved a UK number one album with their third release Jam.

Tracklisting:

"Any Other Way"

"Black As Sin"

"Joke's On You"

"Little White Lies"

"Feel Good Hit"

"Fade Away"

"Have It Your Own Way"

"Long Line Of Pretenders"

"If Only God Was Real"

"The Truth Aint What It Used To Be"

"Punchline"

"Us Against The World"

"Joke's On You" video:

Wayward Sons are a stunning live act. Their debut album saw them supporting the likes of Inglorious, UFO and Steel Panther as well as a host of festival appearances. The band have already an impressive list of supports (Living Colour and Black Star Riders) across Europe as well as a number of high-profile European festival dates set for this year. The list of 2019 dates confirmed so far can be found here.