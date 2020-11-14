TODAY! BraveWords Goes Live With SIGNAL 13 and LEROI XIII On Streaming For Vengeance

BraveWords’ new live streaming experience, Streaming For Vengeance, continues with two shows broadcasting live today (Saturday, November 14th) at 3:33 PM, Eastern.

Catch the streams on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel. For more on Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.

First up is Signal 13. In September, Signal 13 won Bet Band in Baltimore Magazine's annual 2020 Best Of Baltimore Readers' Poll, while the group’s songs and videos have exceeded 1.4 million views and streams on all platforms. Fronted by the sassy Vicky Starr, the band bleeds the blues and hearkens back to an era where Great White, Tora Tora and Tangier ruled the land. Signal 13 recently released their Destination Unknown EP.

“We are really excited to do this,” exclaims the band about playing Streaming For Vengeance this Saturday! “At our core, we are a live band, having performed about 150 shows over the last few years, sometimes three or four shows a week. We have not played live since things screeched to a halt in March, so we are like a group of caged tigers right now and we have a lot of pent-up energy! This is going to be a first for us in a few ways... Our EP, Destination Unknown came out in April and all of our tour plans have been postponed and rescheduled - so audiences have not even had a chance to see what we are about yet. This will be the first time performing all this material live and via live-stream. This is going to be big! When this opportunity came up, we decided we really wanted to do it right - a big production with a one-of-a-kind custom designed stage, top notch sound, full light show, lots of camera angles - you name it! We did not want to do a stripped-down show - we wanted this to really give everyone a good look at who we are! Finally - we have some special things planned as part of the performance. We will be playing all the tracks from our debut, but also some surprises such as several of our most requested covers from bands we all love, and we may even have a special sneak preview of an unreleased upcoming song!”

When asked about dealing with virtual realities and conveying passion when you can’t see an audience, Signal 13 added: “We always have a blast when we play together and people will see that. It will definitely be a bit strange without an audience, but we won’t be holding back. We are going to have a whole bunch of cameras capturing the action so the audience can be immersed in the show!”

Up next is LeRoi XIII with their cover of the Dio classic “Stand Up and Shout” and the complete interview with Matt Pinfield. The newly-formed LeRoi XIII (Thirteen), which is comprised singer Terry LeRoi (Granny 4 Barrel), guitarists Troy McLawhorn (Evanescence) and Sammy Boller, bassist Aaron Pauley (Of Mice and Men), and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence) have recreated the legendary Dio song, “Stand Up and Shout”, with 100% of the proceeds/profits from this song go to the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (for the mission of support, research, and education that furthers early detection, prevention, and treatment of prostate, colon, and stomach cancers).

“Ronnie James Dio has had a huge influence on me artistically over the years,” Terry LeRoi begins. “Since the first time I heard ‘Man On The Silver Mountain’ on the radio and then discovering Elf and everything that came after… Sabbath and then his solo project Dio, I’ve been a huge fan. I’ve always loved Ronnie’s image and his whole vibe. He had this this chivalrous regal persona like he was from King Arthur’s Court....completely classy in all ways. His voice to me is otherworldly and it’s as if he was from another time. I’ve always related to that. It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be able to support Wendy and the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund with this tribute song. They do amazing work for the research, detection and prevention of cancer. We are so humbled that the SUAS Board of Directors unanimously approved supporting this track we recorded.”

So what do we expect on Streaming For Vengeance this Saturday?

“It was a challenge recording this track under the pandemic lockdown,” LeRoi motions about performing around the world, yet staying in one room. “But playing with world-class musicians and having legendary rock producer David Bendeth (Of Mice And Men, Breaking Benjamin, I Prevail and Varga) at the helm made it a unique and successful experience. One would think that it’s not possible to capture emotion and a full band type vibe when all of the musicians and producer are separated like that, but quite the contrary… I feel like it heightened our other senses and we all honed into the nuances of the track even more. Musicians are great at overcoming obstacles and even if an audience isn’t physically in front of them, we can still play as if there’s 10,000 people watching! It’s always about the translation of the power of music whether you are by yourself or in front of a crowd... Music is the magic that makes us all feel!”